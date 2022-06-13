SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.47

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 76766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

