SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.72

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.72 and last traded at $61.81, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

