SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.72

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.72 and last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

