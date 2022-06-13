SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.00

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

