SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.49

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.49 and last traded at $73.49, with a volume of 6084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLYV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

