SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 613,568 shares.The stock last traded at $119.59 and had previously closed at $122.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

