SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.11

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.11 and last traded at $56.11, with a volume of 306318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

