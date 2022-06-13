SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.05

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWX. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

