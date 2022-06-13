SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $419.17

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $419.17 and last traded at $419.29, with a volume of 67480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.04.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.