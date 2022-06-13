SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.06

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.06 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 189280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

