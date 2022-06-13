Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,527 ($44.20).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($48.06) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.87) to GBX 3,650 ($45.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.13) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,881 ($36.10) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,830.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,096.15. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,371 ($29.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($52.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

In other Spectris news, insider Kjersti Wiklund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($31.27) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($46,898.50).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

