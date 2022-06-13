Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the third quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 712.04%.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

