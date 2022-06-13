Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.02

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 2056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.