Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 119.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUND stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.1389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

About Sprott Focus Trust (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.