Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $50.94

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.94, but opened at $47.45. Sprout Social shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 3,138 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12.
In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $2,476,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $466,984.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,864,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,811 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,911. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
