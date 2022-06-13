Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) vs. TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Critical Analysis

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) and TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sprout Social alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprout Social and TeamViewer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 1 10 0 2.91 TeamViewer 0 8 3 0 2.27

Sprout Social currently has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.35%. TeamViewer has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 188.22%. Given TeamViewer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TeamViewer is more favorable than Sprout Social.

Profitability

This table compares Sprout Social and TeamViewer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social -15.69% -22.10% -12.12% TeamViewer N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprout Social and TeamViewer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $187.86 million 14.76 -$32.12 million ($0.59) -86.34 TeamViewer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TeamViewer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprout Social.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprout Social beats TeamViewer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TeamViewer (Get Rating)

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere. It also provides TeamViewer Frontline, an augmented reality productivity solution platform; TeamViewer Engage, a next-gen digital customer engagement platform for online sales, digital customer service, and video consultations; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Servicecamp, a solution for service desk management and remote connectivity; TeamViewer Remote Access, a secure and stable remote access to remote PCs, smartphones, servers, payment terminals and IoT devices; and TeamViewer Meeting, a meeting function that offers video conferencing and VoIP calls, instant chat, screen sharing across devices and platforms. The company was formerly known as Regit Beteiligungs-GmbH and changed its name to TeamViewer AG in September 2019. TeamViewer AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.