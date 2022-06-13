SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. SPYR has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR (Get Rating)

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.