SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.37

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

