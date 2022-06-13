SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.11

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.11 and last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 15535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.