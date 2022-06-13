SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $58.11

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.11 and last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 15535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,136,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,264,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

