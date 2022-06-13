SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CEO Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.77. 1,729,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,493. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $42,169,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after buying an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after buying an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.