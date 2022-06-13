SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Insider Sells $89,400.00 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SSRM traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,493. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 95.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

