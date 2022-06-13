St. Albans Global Management, Acquires 6,650 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,195.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,085,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,974,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE FF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. 267,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.79. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.