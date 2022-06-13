S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.00

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

