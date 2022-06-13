STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.12

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 2982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

