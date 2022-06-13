Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.37

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 56124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,429,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,645 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $14,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.