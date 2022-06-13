Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the May 15th total of 757,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

