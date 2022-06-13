Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.81

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$33.81 and last traded at C$33.90, with a volume of 16696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.7179455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

