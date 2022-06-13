Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.92

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 112824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

