Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.62. Stem shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 43,613 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $42,053.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,140 shares of company stock worth $1,645,170 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stem by 2,688.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Stem by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

