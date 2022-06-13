Stephens Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s previous close.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,367,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.