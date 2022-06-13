STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $220.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.74. STERIS has a 1 year low of $196.72 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

