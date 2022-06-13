Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 0.2%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €15.56 ($16.73) and last traded at €14.87 ($15.99). Approximately 6,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 322,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.84 ($15.96).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.21 ($27.11).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $2,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $8,154,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $32,099,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $393,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

