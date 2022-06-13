Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.10

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 2663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.
STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.51%.
In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack bought 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $388,140. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)
Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.
