Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.00

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 2111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

