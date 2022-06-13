Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.00

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 2111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 106.5% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

