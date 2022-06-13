Stitch Fix, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

SFIX opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 562,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

