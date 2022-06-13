Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June 13th (ACOPF, BRLXF, CVET, DOCU, FMC, GNGBY, GUKYF, IVZ, KOS, MDOUF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, June 13th:

a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Get The a2 Milk Company Limited alerts:

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have SEK 280 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of SEK 435.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has SEK 280 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 435.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $101.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.