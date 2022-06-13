StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.25. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

