StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $2.38 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

