STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.47

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 10015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Several analysts have commented on STOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

