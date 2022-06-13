Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

STRNW opened at $0.33 on Monday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Stran & Company, Inc. news, CEO Andrew Shape purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Andrew Stranberg purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 5,118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $66,930.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.