Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCAQW opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

