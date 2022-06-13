Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $166.60

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.60 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.06), with a volume of 477587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.60 ($2.14).

KETL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 366 ($4.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £352.59 million and a PE ratio of 17.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

In related news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($30,230.00). Also, insider Richard Sells purchased 9,894 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($24,257.65).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

