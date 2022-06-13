Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $280,000.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,645.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SNAX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 161,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products.
