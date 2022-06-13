Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Critical Comparison

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -26.30% -11.41% Stryve Foods N/A -139.13% -76.03%

13.5% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Benson Hill has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Benson Hill and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stryve Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00

Benson Hill currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 150.87%. Stryve Foods has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 406.67%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benson Hill and Stryve Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million 4.03 -$126.25 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods $30.08 million 1.05 -$31.99 million ($1.56) -0.80

Stryve Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

Benson Hill beats Stryve Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon platform. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

