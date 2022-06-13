Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in May

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.59. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Subaru had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUJHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

