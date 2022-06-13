Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 169.4% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sumitomo Electric Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

