Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Price Up 1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 195,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,795,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

