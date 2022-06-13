Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 98.5% in May

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,300 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the May 15th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 764.8 days.
Shares of SURDF opened at $27.58 on Monday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Realty & Development (SURDF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.