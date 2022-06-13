Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 98.5% in May

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,300 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the May 15th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 764.8 days.

Shares of SURDF opened at $27.58 on Monday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.